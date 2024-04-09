Backstage News On WWE WrestleMania Main Event Aftermath With Triple H, Bruce Prichard

Fans around the world are still buzzing over the events of WWE WrestleMania 40, where Cody Rhodes finally finished his story and became the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match that saw interference from some of the biggest stars in WWE history like John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker, while current day stars like Seth Rollins, both Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa also had roles in the match.

After the dust had settled, the ring was full of people congratulating The American Nightmare on his big win. Family, friends, a large portion of the WWE locker room, everyone was on hand to congratulate Rhodes. The champion himself even called both Triple H and Bruce Prichard to the ring to get them involved, which according to Fightful Select, wasn't expected. The report claims that both Prichard and Triple H had no idea that Rhodes would ask them to come to the ring, something that would have been immediately shot down if Vince McMahon was still in charge as he would have been very against it.

Prichard, Triple H, and WWE President Nick Khan also had a surprise of their own for Rhodes when the show went of the air. Rhodes was presented with a gold Rolex watch when he arrived backstage, with the watch being the exact same as the one his late father Dusty pawned in order to get enough money to pay for Rhodes' acting classes when he was younger. Cody Rhodes admitted in the WrestleMania 40 post-show press conference that the gesture meant a lot to him, while Triple H revealed later on that it was Khan's idea to find the watch, while Prichard was the one who went out and found it.

