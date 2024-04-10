WWE Star Grayson Waller Mocks AEW Plan To Air All In Backstage Footage

All Elite Wrestling has stirred up controversy in the wrestling world with the announcement that backstage footage from last year's AEW All In pay-per-view will air live on "AEW Dynamite" tonight, with many expecting to see footage of the confrontation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. A few of WWE's more mischievous wrestlers have been having some fun of social media this afternoon ahead of "Dynamite," with Grayson Waller making reference to the story with a post on X.

"Later today, I'm going to share exclusive security camera footage of myself and [Austin Theory] beating up the entire WWE locker room backstage," Waller wrote. "It's time the world knows how tough the Smackdown Tag Champs really are!"

WWE NXT performer Dijak responded to Waller's post with a joke of his own (via X).

"It's true, I saw it," Dijak said. "There was real glass everywhere."

Dijak's response is referencing the onscreen line uttered by Perry during the All In pre-show that led to the altercation backstage. Earlier in the year, Punk and Perry reportedly had a disagreement over the use of real vs. fake glass in a segment. Said to have been upset by the story leaking to the press, Perry took a shot at Punk onscreen and the former AEW Champion confronted Perry backstage. Things got physical and Punk was soon out of the company while Perry received a suspension. Perry has since reappeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is preparing for his return to the United States with a match at NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago, Illinois.

Waller and Theory captured the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship in a six-way ladder match at WWE WrestleMania 40. The two will undoubtedly celebrate their win this Friday on "SmackDown."