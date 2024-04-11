Tommy Dreamer Explains Where The 'Ultimate Money' Is With WWE Star Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has not only made her debut on weekly WWE TV, but also had an appearance in the Royal Rumble and teamed alongside Bianca Belair and Naomi in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 40. In addition to the Rumble match where Cargill had a big spot with Nia Jax, "The Storm" has faced off against Chelsea Green and Damage CTRL. With the WWE Draft coming up this month, there is speculation where Cargill will end up. Tommy Dreamer spoke on "Busted Open Radio" and outlined his thoughts for Cargill, from what he believes the "big money" match is for her, as well as if she should be a "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" talent.

"The ultimate money with her is her versus Rhea, but that's why I say, she has to go through everybody to get to Rhea Ripley," Dreamer said. "Another match I would probably want to see at SummerSlam ... have her first title [shot] at a marquee place. Whether she wins it or she loses it, that is going to be the bigger business. But you could put different people in her path. She could literally dominate the entire division." Dreamer said he hopes Cargill stays on "Raw." Cargill made her debut on the red brand when she was put up against Green by Adam Pearce, and squashed her. Dreamer said he was confused by the draft, because people like Bron Breakker are signed to "SmackDown," and he's not sure if that means they can be drafted or not. He also pondered the possibility of Cargill being a "free agent" in WWE.

"For Jade, I want to see her on Fox. I want to see her on USA. I want to continue this build because she is everything ... I praise this woman for her time she's in the business [and] what she has created about herself," he said.

