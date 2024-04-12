Bully Ray Gets Candid About AEW All In Backstage Footage

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," the company aired security footage of a backstage altercation between former AEW star CM Punk and Jack Perry, who is still on the promotion's roster. The decision was a controversial one, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared his belief that it was a mistake.

"All this build-up for this backstage footage," Bully started. "I'm gonna get something out of the way first — anything I say on tonight's show has absolutely zero to do with the locker room and the talent in AEW, unless it was the talent who decided it was a good idea to run this footage. Even [Tony] Schiavone looked disgusted."

After seeing Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," Bully said that he still isn't sure what playing the footage accomplished for AEW. The events seem to line up with Punk's version of the altercation as told last week, though the lack of audio adds some ambiguity to the situation. Despite that, Bully said that it was clear there was no need for Tony Khan to fear for his life, as he claimed on TV last year following Punk's termination.

