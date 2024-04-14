WWE's Jey Uso On Seeing Roman Reigns Walk Away Without Title At WrestleMania 40

The historic reign of The Bloodline came to a dramatic conclusion last week as Cody Rhodes dethroned the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40. With Rhodes' win, WWE is now poised to begin a new era, but as Jey Uso points out, adjusting to this change in scenery may take some time.

"It's crazy because [the Bloodline story] is over now, right?" Uso said on a recent episode of "WWE's The Bump." "Even the reign, even Roman Reigns, seeing him walk off with no belt. He's usually the one closing the show. He's the one with the big pyro. I got goosebumps, but we're all going to have to get used to it, right? Just seeing all the greats out there [celebrating with Cody after his win], even just standing out there with John Cena. I was low-key looking at John Cena like 'Man, you're here.' I'm like, 'Randy [Orton] is here. There goes LA Knight. Yeah!' I'm over here being a fan too. But man, I feel like the story's still getting written I don't think it's ended. To be honest, I think we're just getting started."

Heading into WrestleMania 40, Reigns carried forth a reign that spanned over 1,300 days. In that period of time, Reign boasted successful title defenses against the likes of Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes. Following a stunning win over Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, "The Tribal Chief" met him again on the grand stage of WrestleMania 40. This time, with the added help of Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and The Undertaker, it was Rhodes who emerged victorious, signaling the end of The Bloodline story, as well as his own.

