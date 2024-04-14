Jim Ross Reacts To Stephanie McMahon's Appearance At WWE WrestleMania 40

Stephanie McMahon returned at WWE WrestleMania 40 returned at WWE WrestleMania 40 and welcomed the fans in attendance to the show. McMahon had essentially cut all ties with WWE in January 2023 after she resigned from her position as the company's co-CEO after her father, Vince McMahon, forced his way back into the company after originally retiring in July 2022. AEW announcer Jim Ross was caught off guard by McMahon's return, but while speaking on "Grilling JR," he admitted that he was a fan of seeing her back in WWE.

"I liked it, the crowd liked it, that's what you kind of judge it by. 'Did the live audience respond to it in a favorable way?' I thought that they did, and it was a nice surprise to start out the second night of WrestleMania." Ross explained that McMahon played a huge role in the WWE's Attitude Era and many other moments while he was there, even believing that she may have been the second biggest heel in the company at one point, only being surpassed by her father Vince.

As far as how she looked on the mic, Ross stated that she looked great and happy to be there and that he was happy to see her there. "You can tell she's been working out...she's got bigger biceps than me. That's embarrassing, but it was good; she was a welcome surprise without question."

McMahon has reportedly not re-signed with WWE following her appearance at WrestleMania 40, but it is believed that her appearance is her way of showing what side she is on regarding her father's lawsuit, which she has been officially named in.

