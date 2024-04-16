John Cena Assesses WWE In-Ring Future, Losing His 'Fast Ball'

WWE legend John Cena has mentioned on more than one occasion that his time as an in-ring star is coming to an end soon, and he recently explained why he feels that way.

Cena was a recent guest on actor Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast, where the 16-time world champion expressed his desire not to overstay his welcome in WWE.

"I'm 700 days away from losing my fastball," joked Cena. "It's really close [to the end]. The business has been good to me, I just want to do right and be good to the business. I don't want to hang around for longer than I should because my ego says I need to be involved."

Cena touched upon how his acting career has served as a creative outlet for him, away from the world of pro wrestling. However, he believes that he is ready to transition to another industry if the opportunities in Hollywood dry up.

"It's a place [movie business] to be creative. I get to surround myself with wonderful people, it's led me here to sit with you, and the phone keeps ringing. I can sit across from you and say, 'I'm going to do movies,' and if the phone stops ringing, I got a pivot," said Cena.

Cena recently stated that he doesn't see himself wrestling at the age of 50, revealing that his in-ring career will end much sooner. The 46-year-old teased a possible return to WWE after December 2024 to have another run, if his acting schedule permits. "The Leader of the Cenation" made a surprise appearance on night 2 of WrestleMania 40, coming to the aid of Cody Rhodes to help him finish his story. The following night on "WWE Raw," he teamed with the duo of R-Truth and The Miz to defeat The Judgment Day, his first match in WWE in 2024.