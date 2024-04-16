Natalya Sees Big Things For This New WWE Star

After spending several months on the sidelines following her signing, Jade Cargill has begun to make an impact in WWE. The former AEW TBS Champion was successful at Night One of WrestleMania 40, teaming with Bianca Belair and Naomi to defeat Damage CTRL's Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi, followed by two victories over Chelsea Green on "Raw" and "SmackDown" last week. And even though it's still early, long-time WWE veteran Natalya sees plenty of big things in Cargill's future.

In an interview with Sportnets' "Big Show with Rusic & Rose," Natalya praised both Cargill's work at WrestleMania and her adapting to WWE's style, while also revealing that a match against Cargill was a personal dream match for her. She also broke down what makes Cargill a special performer, which Natalya attributes to Cargill's unlimited supply of confidence.

"With Jade, I think she has something you can't find and you can't teach it," Natalya said. "It's in you. I feel like she has that 'it' factor. She walks out there [and] she's got a presence. She walks through an airport, she's got a presence...She commands a room. She's got confidence. And I think it's so important for little girls and little boys, everywhere around the world, to know that it's all inside them.

"Everything they want to achieve, all their dreams, all their hopes, everything they can dream of, it's inside of them. And when you see that confidence in Jade Cargill, it makes everybody else want to be more confident. And it makes everyone else go 'Damn, I want to walk into a room and have that same energy.' It's made me want to be more confident. It's just truly believing in yourself."

