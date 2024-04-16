Rhea Ripley Shares Excitement For Recent WWE Signing

Now that she's gotten her feet wet at WrestleMania 40 and subsequent episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown," many are getting excited about potential matchups for Jade Cargill in WWE. This includes some wrestlers within the promotion, with Natalya throwing her name into the hat for a match against Cargill, describing it as a personal dream match. Now, a top star of WWE's women's division is also expressing interest in wrestling the former AEW TBS Champion.

Advertisement

During a special live edition of "Cheap Heat" in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend, then Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was asked about a potential match with Cargill. Ripley made it clear that it's a bout that she's very intrigued by.

"It really excites me, it does," Ripley said. "I love a good challenge, and Jade Cargill is someone that I think could bring that to me. She's obviously...she looks the part, she acts the part, she talks the part, she dresses the part. She does everything correct. And when that day comes, I think that's a big match feel. I don't know when that will be, whether it is WrestleMania 41, WrestleMania 42, 43, I'm not sure. But when that day comes, people are going to be talking about it, and people are going to be looking forward to it. I'm also looking forward to it."

Advertisement

Unfortunately, a potential Ripley vs. Cargill match will have to wait a bit, as Ripley was injured just days after her "Cheap Heat" appearance during a backstage brawl with rival Liv Morgan. The segment saw Ripley injure her shoulder, forcing her to relinquish the Women's World Championship last night on "Raw," and putting her out of action for "quite a few months."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription