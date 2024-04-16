Bully Ray Fantasy Books Storyline With WWE Champ Cody Rhodes & Current AEW Star

As Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes awaits the winner of LA Knight vs. AJ Styles on "WWE SmackDown" as the first challenger for his title at Backlash, his next long-term feud remains up in the air. With Roman Reigns and The Rock both gone for the foreseeable future, the next big story for Rhodes was up for debate on "Busted Open Radio," where Bully Ray landed on an all-too-familiar name as his ideal opponent for "The American Nightmare."

"You know who I'd love to see Cody face one day?" Bully asked, before prompting co-host Dave LaGreca to take a wild guess. Upon LaGreca's response of Dustin Rhodes, Bully continued, "Ding, ding, f****** ding. Cody vs. Dustin. What a story." Of course, Cody vs. Dustin has already happened, famously, at AEW's first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019. The Busted Open crew did recognize that instant classic ever-so-briefly, but the hypothetical WWE-style saga of Cody and Dustin was positioned here in far more depth than AEW were able to display in an era with no TV deal, before "AEW Dynamite," largely relying on social media promotion and word of mouth. Bully likens the tale of the Rhodes Brothers to Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather," and specifically, the relationship between Corleone brothers Michael and Fredo.

"I always looked at Dustin as the Fredo of the [Rhodes] family," Bully explained. "Not Fredo as in he was dumb or anything like that [but] in the way he was passed over. To me, Dustin was left in the dust. Yes, he was successful with the Goldust character and everything, but the real Dustin story I don't think ever truly came out."