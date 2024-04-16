Dave Meltzer Reports On Talks Between WWE & Rossy Ogawa's Marigold Promotion

The wrestling world got a little larger over the past few days, as former STARDOM boss Rossy Ogawa officially established his new promotion, Marigold. Following his firing from the company he founded in February, Ogawa has managed to pull together his inaugural roster that includes Giulia, Utami Hayashishita, and members of the Actwres girl'Z promotion, confirmed the company's first event on May 20, and has made it very clear that he is open to collaboration, most specifically with WWE.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on how possible it may be for WWE and Marigold to become official working partners. "They've been talking," Meltzer said. "WWE contacted them last year, both [Ogawa] and STARDOM. Obviously with Rossy at WrestleMania and STARDOM working with AEW, that tells you that WWE's going to end up working with them. It's not official official, but if they're not working with STARDOM and if WWE wanted to work with someone in Japan, or a women's promotion in Japan, it's pretty obvious this is the one."

Stars like IYO SKY and Kairi Sane have reportedly been rumored to be involved in some of Marigold's bigger shows according to Meltzer, with the company hoping to run four tentpole shows each year, one major show per month at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, while also traveling around other cities in Japan. Rumors of Ogawa working with WWE were amplified over WrestleMania weekend, as Meltzer noted Ogawa was spotted on camera sitting next to William Regal and Giulia at "WWE NXT" Stand and Deliver on April 6. The idea was to reveal Giulia to WWE fans, as she has reportedly agreed to join the company once she has fulfilled her commitments in Japan.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.