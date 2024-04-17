WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/15/24

With WrestleMania 40 now firmly in the past, all eyes turned to this week's edition of "WWE Raw" to see how the show's viewership would hold up following one of their biggest numbers in recent memory. For at least one week, the answer is pretty well. Wrestlenomics and SpoilerTV report that Monday's "Raw" drew 1.807 million total viewers, along with 0.61 in the vital 18-49 demographic.

As expected, both numbers were down from "Raw's" post-WrestleMania episode, with total viewership dropping 23% from 2.362 million, while 18-49 slid down 27% from 0.83. Neither drop should be cause for concern, as both numbers were in line with what "Raw" had been averaging in total viewers and the demo, down only 4% in both for the four-week average. In addition, "Raw" was the number one show on cable in 18-49, beating out the WNBA Draft.

While no quarter-hour info has been released at this time, hourly data reveals that "Raw" followed its usual patterns, with the first hour opening up strong with 1.929 million viewers and 0.63 in 18-49. Viewership stayed consistent for the second hour, drawing 1.815 million and 0.62, before falling off in the final hour with 1.676 million and 0.57. The final hour was down 13% and 8% in total viewership from hours 1 and 2, as well as down 10% and 8% in 18-49. For the night, hours 1 and 2 of "Raw" were number one and two in 18-49, while hour three ranked fourth.

The biggest story on "Raw" revolved around now-former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who was forced to vacate the title at the start of the show. Ripley suffered a shoulder injury last week during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan and revealed the injury would keep her out for several months.