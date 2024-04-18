WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report 4/16/24

The April 16 edition of "WWE NXT" saw a reduction in average overall viewership and a much higher decrease in the key demographic ratings.

An average of 625,000 viewers reportedly tuned in to watch the show, a 3 percent decrease from last week's show, as per "WrestleNomics." The 18-49 key demographic saw an even greater slump than last week's show as it garnered a rating of 0.17 from 0.19. This past week's "NXT" was competing with the NBA game between LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, while another NBA game overlapped with "NXT."

The brand, however, is performing better this year compared to the corresponding period, with an 11 percent increase in average overall viewership for the month of April, while the key demographic for the same period is even higher at 29 percent.

"NXT" was headlined by the grudge match between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, with the former getting the win against his former tag team partner inside a steel cage, possibly ending their feud. The show also featured main roster stars like the Authors of Pain, who faced and defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, while Ivar got the win over Josh Briggs. "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov defeated young star Je'Von Evans, while Ridge Holland continued his heel turn with a win over Joaquin Wilde.

WWE has announced that next week's show will be a special Spring Breakin' episode of "NXT," with Natalya scheduled to face Lola Vice in an "NXT" Underground match, while the "NXT" Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, will defend her title against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. Dragunov will also put his title on the line against Trick Williams, a rematch from Vengeance Day.