WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report 4/9/24

This past week's "WWE NXT," days after the Stand & Deliver show, held steady in average overall viewership but dipped slightly in the key demographic metric.

"Wrestlenomics" has reported that the overall viewership saw a 1 percent increase compared to last week's show, with 647,000 viewers tuning in on average, while the 18-49 key demographic saw a 5 percent decline, with a rating of 0.20.

But, "NXT" seems to be doing better than last year when comparing the Q2 and April numbers for both viewership and ratings. Q2 and April numbers for the overall viewership have increased by 12 percent from the corresponding period last year, while the key demographic has increased by an even bigger margin of 34 percent for both parameters.

The April 9 edition of "NXT" began strongly with an average viewership of 703,000 for the first quarter of the show, which was a segment involving Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Tatum Paxley, and Natalya. Viewership dipped to 594,000 in the third quarter of the show, but rose and stabilized for the remainder of the show.

The post-Stand & Deliver "NXT" also featured a match between The Wolf Dogs and the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship – which was won by the latter, Ivar challenging North American Champion Oba Femi, Natalya and Perez facing off in a singles match, and a promo segment featuring Trick Williams.

This week's viewership and ratings seem to be promising for all WWE brands as the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, as well as last week's "WWE SmackDown," grew remarkably in overall viewership and ratings.