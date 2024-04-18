Kevin Sullivan Says WWE Is Just 'Scratching The Surface' With This Star

Following the events of WrestleMania 40, WWE officially ushered in a new era, led by several new champions. While Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes now serves as a prominent face of the "WWE SmackDown" brand, Damian Priest has cemented himself at the top of the "WWE Raw" brand as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. On a recent episode of "Tuesday With The Taskmaster," former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan shared his thoughts on Priest's title win, indicating his belief that WWE is in the beginning stage of tapping into his true potential.

"I was in Ring of Honor for a short time when I had a little group, it was [Priest], Steve Corino, and B.J. [Whitmer]. I told him then, and this had to be three [to] four years ago, I told him, 'You're going to be in a main event at WrestleMania someday.' And if you watched him, he's very smart in the ring because he's one of the few guys that can get away with talking in the ring and people don't even see him when he's on camera," Sullivan said. "He directs everything. Like that ladder match, I could see him directing things. He gets rid of the wrong ladder at the right time. He's very, very smart business-wise. He's got a great personality. He works very hard and he trained very hard to become a wrestler. He deserves this, but I think they're just scratching the surface with him. I'm looking forward to watching his work progress."

Though Priest has yet to main-event a WrestleMania showcase, he did make headlines during the opening of WrestleMania 40 night two, as he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre. This move, of course, came with some help from CM Punk, who beat down McIntyre with his triceps brace just moments before.

