Breaking Down Stone Cold Steve Austin's Absence From WWE WrestleMania 40

While WrestleMania 40 featured plenty of WWE stars past and present, one name notably missing from the occasion was Stone Cold Steve Austin. The "Texas Rattlesnake" was nowhere to be seen on either night of the "Showcase of the Immortals," with his absence most notably felt during the Night Two main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. In particular, many felt Austin was originally pegged as the WWE legend who would've confronted The Rock during the match, a spot that ultimately went to The Undertaker.

Eric Bischoff had been among the many who felt that Austin would play a role in the Rhodes-Reigns match, and on the WrestleMania Fallout episode of "83 Weeks" admitted it was weird to see Undertaker involved in the match and not Austin. He put the pieces together, however, when co-host Conrad Thompson suggested Undertaker had taken Austin's spot while pondering why Austin wasn't involved.

"That makes sense," Bischoff said. "I wonder if something happened there at the end. I mean, that was just too perfect of a setup, just too perfect of a setup [for Austin]."

Others, however, were aware that Austin wouldn't be part of the Rhodes-Reigns match, most notably fellow WWE Hall of Famer and long-time friend Kevin Nash. During an episode of "Kliq This," Nash revealed that he learned Austin wouldn't be part of WrestleMania 40 when Austin contacted Nash to ask whether he would be part of the show.

"At about 1 in the afternoon, maybe a little bit later...I got a text from Austin. He said 'You ain't in Philly, are you?'" Nash said. "I said 'No, you?' He said 'Nope.' [So] I knew Steve wasn't coming out. That's all. He said 'I think we're the only two.'"