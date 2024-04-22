Mark Henry Gets Real About Chris Jericho's Work In AEW

AEW Dynasty is in the books, and the show has largely received its flowers from fans and pundits, particularly when it comes to Will Ospreay's victory over Bryan Danielson, the return of Jack Perry, and Swerve Strickland defeating Samoa Joe to become the first-ever black AEW World Champion. If there was a polarizing moment on the show, however, it came in the form of Chris Jericho vs. Hook, as the controversial Jericho ultimately emerged from the match as the new FTW World Champion, after hitting Hook in the face with a baseball bat.

While plenty of people are down on Jericho right now, his long-time co-worker and AEW producer Mark Henry isn't among that crowd. On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henry came to Jericho's defense, praising both his work with younger talent and his match last night with Hook, in particular noting the strong story Henry felt accompanied the match.

"I think, and it's just my opinion, that Hook and the story of it was just as good as the match was," Henry said. "The story, actually, I feel like is better than the match was, because Chris is doing career building. To see Taz get up from the announce table and walk to the ring like, you know, 'Hey man, that's messed up man. You hit my son with a bat.'

"That whole interaction I think was great, and I think that Chris is still doing some of the best work in pro wrestling, because [of] how he's leading people to their career arcs. And that's hard to do. And people got to give a damn, and people actually do give a damn about Chris."

