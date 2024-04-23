AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report 4/20/24

April has been a kind month to "AEW Collision" in terms of viewership. Despite being pre-empted by the Final Four and following a loaded Night One of WrestleMania 40 at the start of the month, "Collision" drew one of its strongest numbers on April 6, following it up the next week with yet another good rating. And AEW will be happy to know that the trend continued for a third straight week.

Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 461K total viewers and 0.13 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. While total viewership was down from the previous week, the drop was slight, falling only 1% from 467K. In contrast, 18-49 was steady, with the 0.13 representing no change from the previous week.

In addition to "Collision's" strong showing, AEW got more good news with "AEW Rampage," which immediately followed "Collision" on Saturday night, with the show drawing 397K total viewers and 0.13 in 18-49. "Rampage" not only maintained "Collision's" numbers in the key demo but also saw huge increases from the previous week outside of its normal timeslot, with total viewership rising 35% from 295K, while 18-49 grew 62% from 0.08. Excluding "Rampage's" March 20 episode, which aired immediately after "AEW Dynamite," it was the highest audience "Rampage" had drawn in total viewers and 18-49 since February 9.

"Collision" and "Rampage" served as the go-home shows for AEW Dynasty the following day, with "Collision" featuring Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli defeating Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in a Bunkhouse Match, while Pac and FTR defeated Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks in the main event. "Rampage" notably featured wrestling and real life blending together, with Ruby Soho announcing she was pregnant with her and Angelo Parker's first child.