Video: WWE Star Finn Balor Shares Amusing Clip With Dominik Mysterio — 'Safety First'

The Judgment Day may be in a rough spot at the moment, with both Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio dealing with injuries and Damian Priest attempting to keep everything together while holding onto the World Heavyweight Championship. However, that doesn't mean the group is too busy for a little bit of fun, as put on display by a recent video that Finn Balor posted to X.

In the video, Balor and Mysterio are preparing to exit the ring, with Mysterio offering to hold the ropes for Balor. The older star begins moving through the ropes before sitting down and holding the way for Mysterio to pass through. Mysterio then passes through the ropes but sits down on the rope to hold it for Balor rather than hopping off the ring apron. Balor then crosses through and the two join hands before jumping off the apron together. The entire sequence of events featured the theme music from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" as a nod to the silliness of the clip.

Despite Balor's cheery mood, The Judgment Day had a rough night during the most recent "WWE Raw." Priest came face-to-face with Jey Uso before J.D. McDonagh came to Priest's aid — much to The Judgment Day leader's chagrin. McDonagh later earned more of Priest's ire when he lost a tag team match against Ricochet and Andrade, with Santos Escobar forced to step in for the injured Mysterio.

Balor did not appear on last night's "Raw," but it was a notable day for the performer nonetheless. The veteran wrestler announced that he has signed an extension with WWE that will keep him working in the promotion for the foreseeable future.