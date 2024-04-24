Bully Ray Breaks Down Seed Planted Between Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio On WWE Raw

Explaining why it was better for Morgan not to win the Women's World Championship at the moment, and why Lynch's star power made her a more logical choice for the short term, Bully outlined his long-term idea based on Morgan and Mysterio's brief moment. The idea saw Morgan eventually becoming Women's World Champion and integrating herself into Judgment Day, leading to a program with Ripley once the latter returned.

Advertisement

"Can you imagine Liv Morgan infiltrating the Judgment Day?" Bully said. "Here's the story; she uses Dominik to get into the Judgment Day, she takes over the Judgment Day, with maybe Priest getting away from it, because Priest is telling these guys 'I don't need you, you don't need me.' So Priest might be getting himself away from it.

"The Judgment Day might need some new leadership or guidance. She gets into Dominik's head. Dominik convinces the rest of the guys 'We can use her.' She takes over the club, she takes Dom's heart. And now we have the setup for the return of Rhea. 'You b***h! You took my man, you took my club, you took my championship. And now I'm coming to take it all back.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Advertisement