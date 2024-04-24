Video: Saraya Shares Cheeky Montage With Other AEW Stars About What Female Wrestlers Deal With

In late 2023/early 2024, AEW's Saraya posted two videos on social media looking into the life of female wrestlers, giving a tongue-in-cheek look at what women's wrestlers are forced to deal with, from the nonserious issues to toxic fan behavior. Now, after a several-month hiatus, the series has returned, apparently for the last time.

On X Tuesday evening, Saraya posted the third part of the "We're Women's Wrestlers" series, while also declaring that it would be the final part. As with part's one and two, the video featured Saraya and several other AEW stars, including Thunder Rosa, Harley Cameron, "Mother" Shayna Wayne, Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata, former AEW ring announcer Dasha, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Diamante, and Anna Jay, commenting on a variety of topics.

We're female wrestlers part three and final part. (Lighten up to the people who can't take a joke, this is all for fun, also still call me mother.. I like it 😏) pic.twitter.com/usz8sOmz1v — SARAYA (@Saraya) April 23, 2024

Despite Saraya noting that the video was all done for fun, the its tone towards creepy fan behavior and toxic fandom did draw the ire of some social media users. One particular fan who claimed the video proved the AEW women's locker room hated their fans prompted Saraya to respond, calling out the fan for criticizing the AEW women saying "Don't touch us inappropriately or stalk our homes." She then asked the fan to "stop telling on yourself."

"Sounds like you hate your fans" this is what Matt took from us saying "don't touch us inappropriately or stalk our homes"

Stop telling on yourself Matt. https://t.co/yBGaM6LlG4 — SARAYA (@Saraya) April 24, 2024

The end of Saraya's series comes at a time when she finds herself at a bit of a crossroads. The former AEW Women's World Champion had been feuding with former Outcast teammate Ruby Soho and Soho's significant other, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, with Saraya's brother, Zak Knight, even scoring a win over Parker two weeks ago on "Rampage." The program looks to be on hold, however, after Soho revealed she was pregnant with her and Parker's first child this past weekend.