Eric Bischoff Wants This Tag Team To Have A Final Match In WWE

Although their most recent stint in WWE began in 2017 and ended in 2020 and 2021, Eric Bischoff has revealed that would like to see Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have their final match together in the company. But the WWE Hall of Fame is unsure that it would ever come to fruition.

"I mean I would like to see it, right?" Bischoff said on his podcast "83 Weeks." "That's a happy ending with an amazing journey and story and two guys who have contributed a lot and made so many memorable moments."

Matt left WWE in March 2020 when his contract expired, with his last match coming two months prior on the January 20, 2020 episode of "WWE Raw." Jeff, meanwhile, had his final WWE match on December 4, 2021 in a Six-Man Tag Team match, but left midway through it. Having been sent home from another house show shortly after, he was released from his contract a few days later.

"I'm a big supporter of Jeff and I love Jeff and his work," Bischoff said. "It is what it is, folks. I think at some point in time, it's fair to say the wrestling industry and the demands of it probably aren't consistent with what Jeff needs in his life."

Matt put pen to paper with AEW in 2020 but left earlier this month, and has since appeared at TNA Rebellion on April 20, but has yet to officially sign with the company. Despite it being alleged that his contract is set to expire soon, Jeff still remains under contract with AEW after having joined his brother in the promotion in 2022, but has been sidelined with an injury since March.

