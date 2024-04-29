AEW Reportedly Parts Ways With Streaming Partner

All Elite Wrestling will reportedly no longer be streaming on ViX, a platform owned by TelevisaUnivision, with which AEW had announced a multi-year deal in 2023.

AEW is no longer available on ViX, according to the Wrestling Observer, though AEW has made no formal announcement. A statement posted to ViX's website says that AEW events will no longer be broadcast on their platform, effective immediately. It did not state whether or not past episodes and pay-per-views were still available to watch for subscribers. The statement is not dated, but Wrestling Observer reported the page's HTML source code was last updated on March 13.

AEW content was streamed to the premium tier of ViX, which services some of Latin America, some Caribbean countries, and made AEW available throughout Mexico. "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Collision" were streamed simultaneously to the live broadcast in America to other countries, including not just Mexico, but Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Honduras, Guatemala, Panama, Venezuela, and more. Pay-per-views were also available on the streaming service but on a 30-day delay. Episodes of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" were archived to be watched with a Spanish commentary track on the service, as well.

As for the United States, fans are clamoring for AEW programming and pay-per-view events to be available on a streaming service. AEW President Tony Khan addressed the matter at the post-Dynasty press conference last week. Khan said a "very lucrative deal" will soon be settled in the States, but the company is currently in an exclusive window to negotiate media rights with Warner Bros/Discovery, where it currently airs. Khan did express interest in having the extensive library of AEW and Ring of Honor content available on a service, such as HBO Max, for fans to stream. Khan said that where all AEW shows will air in the US in 2025 remains to be determined.

