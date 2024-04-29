Former WWE Universal Champion, Several Hall Of Famers Reportedly In Town Ahead Of Raw

The WWE Draft is in full swing following last Friday's "SmackDown," and more picks are set to take place tonight on "Raw." And it appears that WWE is prepared to enter the "Raw" portion of the draft with plenty of firepower, with several big names, including a few Hall of Famers, and one WWE star that hasn't been seen in a bit reportedly on hand.

PWInsider Elite reports that WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Teddy Long, and Madusa are all backstage for tonight's episode of "Raw" in Kansas City, presumably to make selections during the draft. The Authors of Pain and manager Paul Ellering are also backstage, notably without fellow Final Testament stablemates Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, as is the head trainer of the WWE Performance Center, Matt Bloom.

The biggest name spotted in Kansas City, however, is none other than former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Strowman has not been seen on WWE television since August when he appeared at a tribute show for his former stablemate Bray Wyatt, who passed away unexpectedly earlier in the week. It remains unclear whether Strowman is now cleared to compete and is eligible to be selected in the draft, is there to visit, or will make a selection for "Raw."

Aside from the appearance at Wyatt's tribute show, Strowman has been inactive for nearly a year, having last wrestled on May 1, when he and Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy in a two-minute match. It was later determined that Strowman was dealing with a neck injury, which forced him to undergo cervical spinal fusion surgery in June. In an update in February, Storwman reported he was getting closer to being cleared to return.