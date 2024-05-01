Injured WWE Superstar Possibly Nearing Return

A "WWE NXT" star who has been on the shelf for almost a year is reportedly backstage at the brand's Spring Breakin' Night two special on Tuesday. According to Fightful Select, Wendy Choo is listed internally to wrestle on "NXT Level Up" against Wren Sinclair. The outlet did not say if Choo would be making an appearance on "NXT's" main show after the taping, but she was at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL during both nights of the WWE Draft, where all developmental talent were shown watching, waiting to see if they would be drafted. She was not shown on television.

Choo was injured on the March 19 edition of "NXT Level Up" last year. She was written off TV as part of a rash of mysterious parking lot attacks, where new "WWE SmackDown" talent Blair Davenport was revealed to be the culprit. The details of Choo's injury are still unspecified. She was also seriously injured back in July 2019, suffering a fractured ankle that she spent the next two years rehabilitating as she underwent two surgeries.

Choo signed with WWE back in 2019, after appearing in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She has undergone many character changes, but most recently was playing a narcoleptic character who would often fall asleep at random times, in strange places, like at ringside. Choo made her debut on "NXT" during the "2.0" era, waking up from a long slumber to help Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta in a six-woman tag team match. Choo signed a contract extension with the company in 2021.

