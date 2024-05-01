Tommy Dreamer Takes Issue With Patrick Mahomes' Appearance On WWE Raw

The usage of Mahomes appeared to be Dreamer's chief issue with 'Raw,' even if he wasn't that high on the rest of the episode. In the end, Dreamer felt it would've done WWE a lot more good to align the Chiefs star with WWE's Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

Advertisement

"If I'm rolling into that show, that SUV pulls up, it's Cody Rhodes and it's Patrick Mahomes," Dreamer said. "And 'Oh my god, what am I going to see?' Because my brand new champion that everyone's supposed to love is hanging out with the #1 guy in time. And you roll somewhere. And Jey has a history with Cody. You somehow intertwine all those things together. If you want to get star power, you throw Logan Paul out there.

"You have all this, you could've accomplished the same piece of business, but just align your babyfaces with babyface reactions. And...if you want to bring out...I mean the Chiefs won, it's hard to bring out a heel. But if a 49ers [player] came out in Kansas City, rolling with Logan Paul, and then it's like 'Wait, what am I going to see here?'"

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription