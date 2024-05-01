Tommy Dreamer Takes Issue With Patrick Mahomes' Appearance On WWE Raw
Coming out of "WWE Raw's" edition of the WWE Draft in Kansas City, many were left confused by the promotion's use of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who aligned himself with heel Logan Paul. While it's since been revealed that the creative decisions surrounding Mahomes' appearance were largely out of WWE's hands, many within wrestling, including Tommy Dreamer, remain baffled.
While reviewing "Raw" on Tuesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer started talking about Mahomes' appearance and could barely hide his bewilderment at how the three-time Super Bowl winner was presented.
"Here comes Patrick Mahomes, in Kansas City, and he's aligned himself...with the heels," Dreamer said. "Even in that opening segment, I'm like 'Wait [a minute]. I don't understand why you wouldn't align the biggest babyface in Kansas City, as well as perhaps the biggest quarterback in professional football, with your top act...Like, everyone's supposed to be liking your babyfaces, especially the most popular guy in that town. So that was another 'Wait, huh?' in that opening segment. I just didn't understand it."
Dreamer Believes Patrick Mahomes Should've Aligned With Cody Rhodes
The usage of Mahomes appeared to be Dreamer's chief issue with 'Raw,' even if he wasn't that high on the rest of the episode. In the end, Dreamer felt it would've done WWE a lot more good to align the Chiefs star with WWE's Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.
"If I'm rolling into that show, that SUV pulls up, it's Cody Rhodes and it's Patrick Mahomes," Dreamer said. "And 'Oh my god, what am I going to see?' Because my brand new champion that everyone's supposed to love is hanging out with the #1 guy in time. And you roll somewhere. And Jey has a history with Cody. You somehow intertwine all those things together. If you want to get star power, you throw Logan Paul out there.
"You have all this, you could've accomplished the same piece of business, but just align your babyfaces with babyface reactions. And...if you want to bring out...I mean the Chiefs won, it's hard to bring out a heel. But if a 49ers [player] came out in Kansas City, rolling with Logan Paul, and then it's like 'Wait, what am I going to see here?'"
