Video: WWE's Karrion Kross Has A Sharp Warning For New Catch Republic After NXT

As The Final Testament continues its quest to take over WWE, the stable has run afoul with Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, aka New Catch Republic. The issues between the two sides began last Friday on "SmackDown," when the Authors of Pain attacked Bate and Dunne backstage while Karrion Kross talked about sending a message to WWE. As it turns out, the attack only served to anger Bate and Dunne, who appeared on "NXT" last night, costing the Authors of Pain and NXT Tag Team Championship match against Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

In a social media exclusive promo posted shortly after "NXT" concluded, a heated Kross, surrounded by stablemates Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering, and Scarlett Bordeaux, cut a promo on Dunne and Bate, sarcastically congratulating the duo for "outsmarting" on Final Testament and the WWE Universe. Kross then decided to go inside baseball, saying that all Dunne had done was "help elevate" Frazer and Axiom up the ladder, which Kross claimed would lead to the duo taking the spots of wrestlers like Dunne and himself.

Calling him one of the best wrestlers in the world, Kross noted that Dunne was drafted online this past Monday, how that likely hurt more than the beating Authors of Pain delivered Friday, and that Kross could relate to being passed up by the shiny new toy. Turning his attention to Bate, Kross said they may not know each other, but he knew where Bate would be Friday on "SmackDown," and it wouldn't be good, stating the duo should've taken their beating and "walked away." Even after the promo, Kross still had some extra energy which he unleashed in a short post on X. Saying he "didn't b******t," Kross warned Bate to "bring a neck brace" this Friday.

EXCLUSIVE: @realKILLERkross sends a pointed message on behalf of The Final Testament towards @PeteDunneYxB and Tyler Bate. #NXTSpringBreakin pic.twitter.com/lQeyHiUdKC — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2024