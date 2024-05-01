WWE's Chelsea Green Feels Good About NXT Title Shot, Champ Roxanne Perez Responds

Last night's "WWE NXT" concluded with the revelation that Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT Women's Championship against main roster star Chelsea Green on next week's show. Taking to social media platform X this morning, Green shared her thoughts on the upcoming bout before Perez chimed in with a reaction of her own.

"Woke up feeling like your new [WWE NXT] Champion," Green wrote.

Rather than relying on words, Perez opted for a piece of in-ring footage to respond to Green. The video Perez posted comes from the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, which saw Green eliminated by Rhea Ripley in just a few seconds, setting a new record within the company. The appearance was Green's return to WWE after some time away, and the former Impact Wrestling star has continued to raise her position within the company in the year-plus since.

Today's interaction comes following an initial back-and-forth last night, with Green posting a pair of photos of herself from the show and telling fans she will become the new NXT Women's Champion next week. In response, Perez called Green "delusional."

Perez is coming off a victory against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat last week, which marked the second defense of her championship. Her title win came against Valkyria at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this month, with Valkyria going on to be selected by "WWE Raw" in the company's annual draft.

As for Green, the Canadian has been active in both the singles and tag divisions, with Piper Niven serving as her partner. Green recently had a shot at the Women's World Championship on the April 22 edition of "Raw," but was eliminated from the main event battle royale — twice, actually — first by Natalya and then Zoey Stark.