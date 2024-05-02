Former AEW Star Matt Hardy Shares Positive Medical Update About Brother Jeff

While Matt Hardy may have left the confines of AEW and shown up once again in TNA, where he's resumed his "Broken" Matt Hardy persona, his brother Jeff Hardy still remains on the AEW roster. He's also remained on the injured list over the last couple of months, after breaking his nose during a match with Sammy Guevara that resulted in Guevara being suspended for not following AEW's concussion protocol.

It may not be that much longer, however, before wrestling fans get a glimpse of Jeff Hardy again. During a Q&A episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt provided a positive medical update regarding Jeff's status.

"I can let you know this," Matt said. "Jeff had been to his doctor and he'd seen the AEW doctor and as of right now, as of a couple of days ago, he is officially cleared. He is cleared to wrestle and he could be competing, I guess, soon. I guess he could be competing in the future any day now. So, there's some breaking news, Jeff Hardy is finally cleared after getting his nose broken and his sinuses smashed."

While Jeff Hardy may be cleared for in-ring action, it's possible that his first match back may take place outside the AEW umbrella. Shortly after Matt's return to TNA, a report emerged that Jeff had been telling others that his AEW contract was set to expire in the spring, though he didn't specify when. There have been no updates regarding Jeff's contractual status with AEW since then, and it remains unclear whether he will soon enter the free agent market, or if AEW will tack time onto his deal due to injury.

