Eric Bischoff Says This WWE Main Eventer Can Be The 'Face Of The Company'

Last weekend, TKO Board of Directors member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed that "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre had inked a new deal with WWE, which was later reported to be a length of three years. On a recent episode of "Wise Choices," former WCW President Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on McIntyre's WWE contract renewal, and the creative direction that he could be imminently headed toward.

Advertisement

"I am so excited for him," Bischoff said. "He is such a class act. Forget about how great he is as a talent, and he is; His promos are the best. I love his promos. His promos frickin' rock. It's the accent. It's the whole physical presence, his look, his timing in his promos. People talk about timing in the ring and it's very, very important. There are some who are f***ing artists at it and some who aren't ... And I think Drew is, right now, one of the best. I dig it. I knew he wasn't going anywhere. And forget about all that good stuff, he is just such a class act. He's another guy; talk about somebody that could be the face of the company. Talk about an aspirational character. Who wouldn't want to be Drew McIntyre?"

Advertisement

While McIntyre was previously positioned as one of WWE's most beloved, and noble, babyfaces, recent months have seen the former WWE Champion adopt a more untamed and unfiltered attitude, specifically toward CM Punk. The rivalry between McIntyre and Punk reached a pivotal point last month, as a beatdown from Punk cost McIntyre his newly-won WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Despite this shocking loss (and the one that followed on "WWE Raw"), McIntyre's on-screen presence continues to be a source of great entertainment for pundits like Bischoff, as well as fans.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wise Choices" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.