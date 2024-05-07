Bully Ray Talks Guerrillas Of Destiny Arriving In WWE, Names Dream Opponents For Them

WWE legend Bully Ray has talked about training Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, while also naming a dream match for the duo in WWE.

Tonga and Loa, the sons of legendary pro wrestler Haku, both made the switch to WWE recently after wrestling for several years in Japan. Ray, who trained the duo at the start of the career, has recalled Haku's conversation with him, as well as the potential he saw in the duo.

"These [Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa] are like my ... between Jessika Carr [WWE referee], Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, these are like my kids. I'll never forget the day when Haku came in to me and D-Von's wrestling school and he said, 'Guys, will you please train my sons?' That's Haku! It's a big deal to have a veteran like that of our industry [trust you]," said the Hall of Famer. "Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, like I said, Haku brought them to me and D-Von, he trusted us to train them, we trusted Haku, we gave him the keys to our wrestling school because Haku wanted to come in on Sundays and work just with his sons on his own."

Tonga debuted in WWE on the "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania 40, while his brother, Loa, made his return to the promotion at Backlash France, where he came to the aid of Solo Sikoa and Tonga.

