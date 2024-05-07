Bully Ray Talks Guerrillas Of Destiny Arriving In WWE, Names Dream Opponents For Them
WWE legend Bully Ray has talked about training Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, while also naming a dream match for the duo in WWE.
Tonga and Loa, the sons of legendary pro wrestler Haku, both made the switch to WWE recently after wrestling for several years in Japan. Ray, who trained the duo at the start of the career, has recalled Haku's conversation with him, as well as the potential he saw in the duo.
"These [Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa] are like my ... between Jessika Carr [WWE referee], Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, these are like my kids. I'll never forget the day when Haku came in to me and D-Von's wrestling school and he said, 'Guys, will you please train my sons?' That's Haku! It's a big deal to have a veteran like that of our industry [trust you]," said the Hall of Famer. "Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, like I said, Haku brought them to me and D-Von, he trusted us to train them, we trusted Haku, we gave him the keys to our wrestling school because Haku wanted to come in on Sundays and work just with his sons on his own."
Tonga debuted in WWE on the "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania 40, while his brother, Loa, made his return to the promotion at Backlash France, where he came to the aid of Solo Sikoa and Tonga.
Bully Ray on Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa dream match in WWE
Bully Ray revealed that he knew right from when he started training the brothers that they would be a success in pro wrestling and that they would eventually reach the pinnacle of the sport.
"I saw so much in these guys, so early on. I knew that something good was going to come for them one day," Ray stated. "Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have been doing this for a long time in Japan. On and off, on and off in New Japan. Being in New Japan is great, [but] top of the food chain is World Wrestling Entertainment. Now, I believe they are where they belong."
The WWE Hall of Famer also pitched the idea of a match between The Usos — who were formerly a part of The Bloodline — against Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa sometime in the future.
"I think they're going to make a significant impact in The Bloodline story, I think they're going to make a significant impact one day in the tag division. One day I'm hoping to see a dream tag team match: GOD, the Guerrillas of Destiny — which I don't think they're being called in WWE — Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa versus The Usos," said Ray.
Mark Henry was excited by the prospect of a match between The Usos and Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, with him declaring that the match has to main event the show the match takes place at.