Mark Henry & Bully Ray Look Ahead To Charlotte Flair's Return To WWE Women's Division

This week marks five months since Charlotte Flair sustained a trio of injuries – more specifically, a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus – on "WWE SmackDown." Due to the severity of her injuries, WWE initially projected that Flair could be out of action for upwards of nine months. With a profound dedication to her rehabilitation regimen, though, Flair is now seemingly far ahead of schedule, leading many pundits, including WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray, to look ahead at her eventual comeback. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henry and Ray laid out their hopes for Flair's return.

" ... I expect Charlotte to come back [and say], 'Hey, people have been talking a lot of s*** about the future and this woman and that woman. Well, the real woman is back. And the line starts behind me,'" Henry said. "This was a year ago [that] she cut that promo. I tell my son and my daughter, I want y'all to wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and have that confidence. 'I'm the best. Nobody better than me. If you better than me, I'm going to get you. I'm going to be working hard to get you.' That's Charlotte. Charlotte knows she's the best. She wakes up and she the best. I can't wait for Jade [Cargill] to get under the learning tree... and [also] Tiffany Stratton."

Like Henry, Bully Ray is keen on seeing Flair square up with some of WWE's recent main roster additions, particularly Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton. Of course, these potential matches are dependent on Flair's brand placement upon her return, as both Stratton and Cargill are assigned to "SmackDown."

According to Ray, a battle between Flair and Cargill will be a "special moment." A Flair-Stratton matchup will also mark a special occasion, though, as Stratton has cited Flair as the figure who inspired her to pursue professional wrestling and as one of the best performers in the entire industry.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.