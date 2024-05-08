AEW Commentator To Miss Tonight's Dynamite Due To Medical Issues

While Taz has become one of the most beloved figures at the AEW commentator's booth over the last several years, he's recently done so while soldiering through some serious pain. The former ECW World Champion opened up about his struggles last week, revealing he would eventually need replacements for both knees and shoulders, though he noted he would continue to work through the pain and seek out alternate treatments in the meantime.

Those treatments will, unfortunately, keep fans from hearing Taz say "But I digress!" on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Taking to X earlier this afternoon, Taz announced that he would be missing the show in order to receive treatment on one knee and prepare for a procedure on his other knee later in the week. As such, traveling is out of the question for the "Human Suplex Machine," though he stated he would be back for next week's "Dynamite," and stated tonight's episode would be "awesome."

Unfortunately, I will not be at Dynamite tonight. Been getting some treatment on my knee & procedure on opposite knee this week. Flying/travel just not possible, I'll be back next week. Tonight show will be awesome! Make sure you watch LIVE tonight! #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork @AEW — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 8, 2024

Even as he's dealt with the injuries, Taz has used issues to be an educational moment, imparting advice to young wrestlers regarding training, and how to avoid winding up with similar injuries. Taz has noted that his predicament was caused not by years of bumping in the ring, but instead from him trying to bulk up via training.

AEW will try to deliver on Taz's promise of tonight's show being "awesome," with Kenny Omega returning to make an important announcement only one week after being laid out by The Elite. The show will also feature AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland going face to face with his Double or Nothing challenger, Christian Cage, while Adam Copeland will defend the TNT Championship against The House of Black's Brody King.