Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Wes Lee's Return To WWE NXT

WWE fans were left stunned during the April 30 edition of "WWE NXT" as Wes Lee made his surprise return to the company. Lee announced at the end of 2023 that he would be out of action for the foreseeable future due to a serious back injury, where it was later revealed that he was set to be out for at least eight months. However, Lee made a miraculous return after only four months, and on the May 7 edition of "NXT," Lee got back in the ring, defeating Josh Briggs.

Tommy Dreamer was very happy to see Lee back in WWE and praised his in-ring return on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio."

"They recapped his entire career, to the point of then returning, and then walking through that backstage with all the wrestlers and then walking out to the arena, [I] thought it was really, really cool," Dreamer said. "To be able to come back in the time that he did, it's just an awesome feel-good story. But it's also a good story to see because he had to give up everything and work so hard to get back to where he wanted to be, to the point where you don't know what's going to happen ... so it's pretty cool to see that and I'm happy he's feeling good."

Sources within WWE believed that Lee would be out of action for at least a year, and some even thought that he would potentially retire due to the injury. Lee has since made it clear through his actions that he has "NXT" North American Champion Oba Femi in his sights, and will likely want a shot at getting the championship he held for 269 days.

