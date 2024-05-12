WWE Star Kevin Owens Opens Up About Randy Orton

Kevin Owens has described how Randy Orton has inspired him over the years, and how he is a true leader. Owens recently teamed with Orton at WWE Backlash, where the alliance of R-KO fell short in a match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga thanks to the help of the newest member of The Bloodline, Tanga Loa.

On a recent edition of "The Bump," Owens talked about the love that Orton received at Backlash and how he's always looked up to him throughout his career.

"The most amazing part for me was actually seeing the love and respect they showed Randy because, not to dwell on it, but Randy is somebody I've looked up to for so long, before I even got to WWE as an aspiring wrestler and then once I got here, someone who, in my opinion, is exactly what a veteran should be and what we all aspire to be as far as an example in the locker room," said Owens about Orton. "[He] Wasn't always perfect in his younger years but readily admits to it, owns up to the mistakes he's made. He's truly a leader without wanting to be one, without saying he's a leader. He doesn't have to say he's a locker room leader, he just is."

