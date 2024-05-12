WWE Star Kevin Owens Opens Up About Randy Orton
Kevin Owens has described how Randy Orton has inspired him over the years, and how he is a true leader. Owens recently teamed with Orton at WWE Backlash, where the alliance of R-KO fell short in a match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga thanks to the help of the newest member of The Bloodline, Tanga Loa.
On a recent edition of "The Bump," Owens talked about the love that Orton received at Backlash and how he's always looked up to him throughout his career.
"The most amazing part for me was actually seeing the love and respect they showed Randy because, not to dwell on it, but Randy is somebody I've looked up to for so long, before I even got to WWE as an aspiring wrestler and then once I got here, someone who, in my opinion, is exactly what a veteran should be and what we all aspire to be as far as an example in the locker room," said Owens about Orton. "[He] Wasn't always perfect in his younger years but readily admits to it, owns up to the mistakes he's made. He's truly a leader without wanting to be one, without saying he's a leader. He doesn't have to say he's a locker room leader, he just is."
Owens feeling emotional for Orton
Ahead of their match at Backlash, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens received an incredible reception during their entrances in Lyon, France, especially "The Viper," as the crowd sang his theme song word for word. Owens explained that he became emotional before the match watching Orton because he knew how important that moment was to him.
"He was soaking it in and I tell ... it meant a lot to him and that made me almost a little emotional honestly. Before the match started, when he was coming out, like doing his pose in the corner ... that was a really special moment, that's what I take away the most from that whole thing. And the fans, they were incredible all night, but what they did for Randy and giving him the love and respect he deserves, that was really cool," said Owens.
"The Prizefighter" also expressed why it was an honor to work alongside Orton at the Premium Live Event in France. Orton and Owens have feuded with each other in the past, but found common ground in their hatred for The Bloodline, resulting in the match against them at Backlash, which the duo lost.
