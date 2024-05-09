WWE's Kevin Owens Discusses Teaming Up With Randy Orton

Since the Bloodline first came about in the fall of 2020, Kevin Owens has often found himself at odds with the stable. That hasn't changed with Roman Reigns and The Usos out of the picture, as Owens now finds himself feuding with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, who attacked Owens weeks ago on "SmackDown," prompting him to seek assistance from another long-time rival of the Bloodline, Randy Orton.

During an appearance on "The Bump" this week, Owens talked about teaming with Owens to combat Sikoa and Tonga at WWE Backlash last weekend, and what an honor it was to team with someone Owens considers to be an all-time great.

"If I'm going to team with anybody against those guys, Randy Orton's the best pick I can think of," Owens said. "And...beyond the fact that I need somebody like Randy to be in a match against those guys, just getting to team with Randy at all is something so amazing to me, the chance I have to get to have him as my partner for anything. So that made Saturday extra special."

Despite getting to team with Orton in front of a molten hot Lyon, France crowd, Owens noted the moment was neutered, as his and Orton's hopes for victory were prevented when Tonga's brother, Tanga Loa, made his WWE debut, helping Sikoa and Tonga score the victory. He admitted that the Bloodline's spoiling of such a great moment made the loss difficult to swallow.

"It's really bothering me," Owens said. "I don't really let things bother me. I've been pretty good about taking things in stride in this industry, because you never know what's around the corner. But this one is eating away at me, if I've got to be honest."

