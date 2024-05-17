The Tragic Side Of Dave Bautista's Real Life

While he's a budding Hollywood actor today, Dave Bautista is also known for his WWE career as Batista, where he was a multi-time champion. Before he became "Evolution's Animal," the 55-year-old went by a handful of other monikers, most notably Deacon Batista and Leviathan, before settling on just Batista and having his career rocketed into the main event by being added to the already star-studded stable, Evolution, which included Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton.

Bautista's career might have included many successful moments, especially considering that he's won both the WWE World and Heavyweight Championships a combined six times, but things were not always that way. "The Animal" faced difficult odds in his life from the get-go, especially within his family life. Growing up, he also turned to crime to get out of his circumstances, and despite becoming a father at a young age, he seemed directionless for years before one day realizing that pro wrestling could be a career worth pursuing. Even once he found success in the industry, Bautista still struggled to keep his life together — ironically due to his newfound life of luxury.

Ultimately, Bautista quietly retired in 2019 after clashing with Triple H one last time at WrestleMania 35. Alongside his many titles, the veteran also won the Royal Rumble on two separate occasions, leaving behind quite the legacy. After stepping away from the industry, Bautista tried his hand at many movie projects before hitting it big in 2014 with his role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" — a role he reprised four more times since. Despite this, he's still far more recognized for his wrestling career, and the paths he took to get there. With that in mind, let's take a look at his trials and tribulations.

