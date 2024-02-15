Tragic Details About The Rock

After some growing up and watching his mother struggle to keep a roof above their heads, Johnson finally decided to do something with his life. But before following in his father and grandfather's footsteps in wrestling, he decided to set his sights on the NFL, landing a football scholarship with the University of Miami.

According to Johnson in an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter," he sustained his first-ever injury during his freshman year. "My shoulder popped out of its socket and was just hanging there," he said. Following this, Johnson fell back into depression, as he began to question his identity and his future. At this time, his parents were living together in Tampa, and he decided to drop out of school and live with them instead. But after a few weeks, Johnson received a call from his coach scolding him and telling him to go back.

"He says, 'Get your ass in a car and come back right now.' He was so embarrassed and pissed," Johnson said. "It's one thing when you go through an injury and depression. It's another when you walk away and say, 'F*** it.'"

Johnson returned, but he missed his opportunity to be drafted by the NFL, and despite being picked up by the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders, he was still not making enough money to help his mother. Things got worse when he was demoted to the practice team and earned only $250 per week, after which he cut from the team entirely.

"There was no injury. It's just, 'That's it. You're not good enough,'" Johnson explaned. "That was very sobering."