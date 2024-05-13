AEW Star Anthony Henry Offers Update On Return From Injury

2024 has already been a rollercoaster of a year for The Workhorsemen's Anthony Henry. Fortunately, said rollercoaster looks ready to deposit him back to the place he feels the most at home; in a wrestling ring. Late Monday morning, Henry posted on X revealing that doctors had cleared the AEW star to return to the ring. Henry indicated that he could be wrestling again as soon as this week, and told fans to "keep their eyes open."

Your boy is cleared and might be returning this week...keep your eyes open! #workhorsemen pic.twitter.com/IGgc7MxLVp — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) May 13, 2024

A regular in both AEW and Ring of Honor alongside Workhorsemen tag team partner JD Drake, Henry hasn't wrestled since March 10, when he took on fellow AEW star Bryan Keith at a Deadlock Pro Wrestling event. During the match, an errant strike from Keith led to Henry breaking his jaw; despite this, Henry finished the match. He later revealed that he wouldn't need surgery, instead undergoing a procedure where rubber brackets would reset his jaw over an eight week period.

Henry made headlines while recovering from injury when it was announced he was of ten AEW/ROH stars being released from the promotion in March, in AEW's first ever instance of making mass cuts. The release, Henry's second in the last few years after he was let go by WWE in, left him devastated, to the point he admitted he was contemplating retirement, and AEW owner Tony Khan was heavily criticized for releasing Henry while he was injured.

A few days later at the Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor media call, Khan announced that Henry would be brought back to the promotion upon being cleared to return. Henry later confirmed the news, and his partner Drake, who wrestled this past weekend on "AEW Rampage" later sent a message putting the AEW locker room on notice upon Henry's return.