Prosecution Drops Assault Case Against AEW's Cash Wheeler Ahead Of Pre-Trial Hearing

AEW star Daniel "Cash" Wheeler will not stand trial for a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, as the prosecution has decided to not move forward with the case.

PWInsider reported Monday that the Florida prosecutor's office has filed "Nolle Prosequi," a Latin phrase that essentially means that the prosecution has decided to abandon the case completely and not move forward with it. Wheeler had been set to stand trial on May 20, with a pre-trial hearing set for Tuesday. At the time of writing, there has been no word from the prosecution or any of Wheeler's legal team as to why the case has been dropped, but as of May 13 at 3pm EST, the case had officially closed and Wheeler's bond had been released.

There was some speculation that the case could interfere with Wheeler's upcoming AEW schedule, with the now-cancelled trial date being six days before AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, where Wheeler is set to take part in Anarchy in the Arena. Wheeler's schedule hasn't been affected over the past few months despite his legal troubles, with the former AEW Tag Team Champion even traveling to England for All In 2023 just over a week after his arrest.

With Wheeler now confirmed to be at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, eyes will now turn to former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston, who might not be fully fit to compete come May 26. Kingston was reportedly banged up following his recent match in NJPW against Gabe Kidd, with some speculation cropping up as to whether Kingston will be medically cleared for Double or Nothing.

