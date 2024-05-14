Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark Vent Frustrations, Tease Changes After WWE Raw Losses

Much like it was for the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday just wasn't Shayna Baszler or Zoey Stark's day. The tag team partners came up short in their respective Queen of the Ring tournament matches on "Raw," with Stark losing to "NXT" call up Lyra Valkyria, while Baszler was defeated by long-time rival and former WWE Women's Champion IYO Sky. Shocker of all shockers, neither Baszler nor Stark were thrilled with the results.

In a social media exclusive, Cathy Kelly and Jackie Redmond briefly got to interview Baszler and Stark regarding their defeats. A confused Baszler admitted that "something's not working" regarding her recent performances, and even suggested that her motivation recently had been "all wrong." Agitated, she stormed off on Kelly in order to try and figure things out.

Meanwhile, Stark was flat out furious when she spoke to Redmond, claiming that Valkyria didn't beat her, but that Stark had failed to push Valkyria "to the point that I needed to push her." Stark concluded that she needed to get back to the wrestler she was when she first joined "Raw," which saw Stark align with Trish Stratus and even score a victory over current Women's World Champion Becky Lynch. She closed the promo by stating her and Shayna "needed to make some changes, and those changes have to come sooner than later."

EXCLUSIVE: Moments after coming up short in their Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal matches on #WWERaw, @QoSBaszler and @ZoeyStarkWWE discuss their next steps. pic.twitter.com/CjbqILgUBf — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2024

While Baszler has done fine outside of "Raw" in "NXT" and at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, her and Stark have struggled to find sustained success on the red brand as either a tag team or singles competitors. The duo both came up short in the Battle Royal to determine the new Women's World Championship, and failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from former champions Asuka and Kairi Sane back on March 11.