Bully Ray Suggests Creative Plans For Mercedes Mone For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Only 11 days remain before Mercedes Mone makes her AEW in-ring debut, challenging Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing. The match will be Mone's first since she lost to Nightingale in a bout for the New Japan Strong Women's Championship one year ago, with Mone suffering an injury that she later admitted almost ended her career.

Despite the comeback, Mone has had to battle for fan support in her rivalry with the popular Nightingale, with some even wondering if Mone could possibly turn heel. Whether or not that is the plan, that's exactly what Bully Ray would do, with the two-time Hall of Famer suggesting on "Busted Open Radio" that AEW pull the trigger on the turn tonight on "Dynamite," where Mone and Nightingale will have a contract signing for their Double or Nothing match.

"I'd turn Mercedes heel tonight in front of a live 'Dynamite' crowd," Bully said. "I'd have her...I don't know what physicality she's capable, but I'd have her smack Willow in the face. I'd do whatever you had to do to impose your will tonight and go into this pay-per-view with 'I'm the heel. I'm the bad guy...'

"I would love hear from someone who would say 'No Bully, Mercedes is the babyface in my eyes because of this.' You can't say 'Mercedes is a babyface in my eyes because she left the WWE.' I get it, you're an AEW fan and a WWE talent left to come over here. But what has she done here to make you love her more?"