Jim Ross Assesses Swerve Strickland Vs Christian Cage Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

Following his victory over Samoa Joe last month, Swerve Strickland is the AEW World Champion, now preparing to defend the title against Christian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing. The heated feud has seen callbacks to previous events along with new developments like the Mogul Embassy turning on Strickland, and AEW commentator recently offered his take on their upcoming title bout during an episode of "Grilling JR."

"That'll be a nice, physical match," Ross said. "It'll have a well-told story, there's no doubt in my mind about that, as Swerve continues to evolve as the AEW Champion. He's understanding his role better. I like his physicality, so that match, I think, will be a little bit of a sleeper match in [Las] Vegas in a couple weeks."

Though the current conflict between Cage and Strickland began just a few weeks ago, the two have history stretching back to last year, including tagging together in a Coffin match at AEW All In. Citing the loss of that match, Strickland recently blamed himself for the creation of The Patriarchy, calling Cage a "ghost of [his] past."

Strickland finds himself heavily outnumbered in the feud, with Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony recently abandoning the champion and adding to Cage's already extensive backup. Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw Strickland defeat Cage in singles action before The Patriarchy appeared, beating the champion down to end the segment.

There's just over a week left to continue building the feud until AEW Double or Nothing, taking place on Sunday, May 26. The show is also set to feature an Anarchy in the Arena match, as well as Will Ospreay, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Adam Copeland, and many more in action.

