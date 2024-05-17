Tommy Dreamer Says This AEW Dynamite Segment Was 'Off The Chain'

After making her debut with the promotion in March, Mercedes Mone is finally getting ready to wrestle at AEW Double or Nothing later this month. She's set to challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship, and Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" included a heated contract signing between the two that got physical. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer had glowing things to say about the confrontation.

"That segment was off the chain — it was so good," Dreamer said. "Executed to perfection, every single thing that went down."

One of the best aspects of the segment, according to Dreamer, was Mone playing up her role as a heel, which worked even better because of how well Nightingale is performing as her babyface counterpart. Dreamer felt that Wednesday's contract signing took the story in the exact direction it needed to go. Additionally, the segment excelled when it came to the details of wrestling, with Dreamer pointing out that Nightingale put Mone through the table in just the right way.

"This is a big money, marquee matchup," Dreamer continued. "We know it's gonna be a good match. We now have an even more involved story to this, where it's personal."

Dreamer argued that Mone has done her best work as a heel, which indicates good things ahead for the performer. The former WWE star would like to see Nightingale retain the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing, partially so Mone can show that she's paying her dues in the promotion after spending most of her career in WWE.

