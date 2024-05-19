Rematch Between Trent Beretta And Orange Cassidy Added To AEW Double Or Nothing Card

An eighth match is official for AEW Double or Nothing 2024, as Orange Cassidy will take on former friend Trent Beretta in a rematch of their battle on the May 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which was won by Cassidy. The match came together on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" and will evidently feature no special stipulations, as Beretta challenged Cassidy to a "straight-up wrestling match."

The set-up started during a battle of similar surnames on "Collision," as Cassidy took on and ultimately defeated Private Party member Isiah Kassidy. Beretta was shown in the front row during the match and was interviewed by Lexy Nair after the bell.

"Lexy, you know, being here ringside, it's plainly obvious to me that I'm a better professional wrestler than Orange Cassidy," Beretta said, pointing a finger at Cassidy, who was still recovering in the ring. "And the only reason he was able to beat me the other week is because he cheated. He's a sociopath who thinks the rules don't apply to him! They do! Rules matter!"

For a heel who recently retired his former Best Friend and tag team partner, Chuck Taylor (apparently for real), Beretta makes a cogent argument. Cassidy won their previous encounter after driving Beretta's head into an exposed turnbuckle, a move fueled by his rage at Beretta's betrayal. He's also shown signs recently that he might be associating with much-reviled manager Don Callis, suggesting a potential heel turn. But Cassidy's moral spectrum interested Beretta less than the prospect of avenging his loss.

"I'd like to issue a challenge," Beretta continued. "Double or Nothing, in a straight-up wrestling match! Myself against that narcissist —" Before he could finish, Beretta was interrupted by Cassidy punching him in the face. The two brawled for a few seconds before being pulled apart; they'll clash again in a tag team match on the May 22 episode of "Dynamite" — Cassidy teaming with Will Ospreay, Beretta with Ospreay's Double or Nothing opponent, Roderick Strong — before meeting in Las Vegas on May 26.