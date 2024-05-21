AEW's Tay Melo Addresses On In-Ring Return

AEW star Tay Melo has been out of action since announcing that she and husband Sammy Guevara were expecting their first child in June 2023. Melo gave birth to the couple's daughter last November, but has yet to return to AEW television. Posting on social media platform X last night, Melo revealed that she has begun the process for her return, but it will take time.

"So happy to be able to be in the ring again," Melo wrote. "With a lot of patience, I'll get ready to be back. It's a whole new body [and] I still feel so [weak] inside. I got frustrated a couple times, had to hold my tears and keep going. My body was my baby's home for 40 weeks and now I'll get stronger not just for me but for her too. It's a long way to go but I'm closer than yesterday."

Melo also posted a video of her progress to Instagram yesterday. In the clip, the wrestler can be seen running the ropes and rolling to prepare for her comeback.

Prior to her pregnancy, Melo had been a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, which is now defunct. She also was an ally of Anna Jay, with the two positioned as a heel tag team, but Jay has been appearing on both AEW and ROH programming as a babyface in recent months.

While Guevara continued appearing in AEW during his wife's pregnancy, the performer hasn't been seen since being suspended from the promotion earlier this year. Guevara reportedly failed to follow the correct protocol after his opponent, Jeff Hardy, suffered a concussion during their match in February. Though he is said to no longer be under suspension, Guevara has yet to return to AEW TV.