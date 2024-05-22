Jazz Comments On Possibility Of Her Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Former WWE star Jazz has once again lobbied to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and is hopeful that she will receive the accolade one day.

Jazz, who was a prominent player in the WWE women's division in the early 2000s, is a notable absentee from the WWE Hall of Fame, despite her tremendous contribution to women's wrestling. During his recent appearance on "Busted Open," she was asked by host Dave LaGreca if she wants to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The veteran star said that she is keen to go into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

"Of course, who doesn't?" replied Jazz. "If you've ever worked with the company, of course, you think about it [getting inducted into the Hall of Fame]. I'm a big believer, in this industry, [of saying] 'never say never.' I feel that one day my time will come. When? I have no idea. But I most definitely feel like my day will come."

The former WWE Women's Champion has spoken about being in the WWE Hall of Fame previously as well, with her stating last year that she would like to receive the accolade when she's alive. Jazz has even named the person who she would like to induct her into the Hall of Fame, recent Hall of Fame inductee, Paul Heyman. She has previously argued that the concussion lawsuit against WWE which she was a part of, shouldn't be held against her as there are many who signed the lawsuit who are in the Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Jazz, who last wrestled in WWE in 2006, retired from wrestling in 2021 after over two decades in the pro wrestling business.