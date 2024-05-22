Jeff Jarrett Hypes Up Satnam Singh Ahead Of AEW Dynamite Match

AEW's Bryan Danielson is looking to celebrate his birthday in the most unconventional way possible, as he is set to battle Satnam Singh tonight on "AEW Dynamite." The match will be a huge test for both Danielson and Singh, who has only wrestled 26 matches in his career, with only two of them, matches against Serpentico and Jimmy Jacobs, being singles matches.

Nevertheless, Singh's stablemate, Jeff Jarrett, is optimistic about how Singh will do, as he revealed on the latest episode of "My World." Jarrett's optimism seems to be borne from his and Singh's recent trip to Mexico to work for AAA, where Singh had an impressive showing in multi-man action.

"[We] went down to the first TripleMania of 2024 in Monterrey, and I'll just say my man Satnam made...really, a debut that I'm still super proud of..." Jarret said. "I'm happy for him. And I just know the world is about to see a mega, mega star come on the scene. A lot of things got to line up, but the raw talent that is obviously there, he's truly a one in a billion guy. AAA saw the group and liked it so much [that] Satnam, Parker Boudreaux, Sam Adonis, QT Marshall, the Last Outlaw group, that we're heading into the main event in Tijuana in the middle of June.

"So Satnam's career feels like it's getting a lot of jet fuel in it. And what an opportunity he has. We've talked many times on this podcast, I think Bryan Danielson is...currently, the best storyteller there is in professional wrestling...But Satnam, he's got to step up to the plate. This is an opportunity. So lots of lots of pressure on my man Satnam. But I'm damn sure going to be tuning in and excited for that."

