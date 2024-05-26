Hornswoggle Recalls The WWE Match That Made Him 'Well Up'

Like any art form at its highest level, pro wrestling is able to invoke all sorts of emotions out of its fanbase, whether it be laughter, anger, or sometimes even tears. That has especially been the case over the last decade, when some of the emotional matches in wrestling have occurred, be it Atlantis vs. Ultimo Guerrero in CMLL, Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes in AEW, or Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos in WWE.

Advertisement

Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" recently, former WWE star Hornswoggle revealed which match gets his emotions up, and its none other than the WWE Championship match from WrestleMania 35, between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan.

"I was watching with my son, and it literally welled me up," Hornswoggle said. "Because it was one of the most awesome builds. He was a guy that...it wasn't like he shouldn't have made it to that level, but you never thought he would. He should've, for sure should've. And [he] always gets a great reaction, always did everything they asked, everything they asked. That promo, it just popped up on my timeline the other day, the New Day promo with redacted [Vince McMahon]. And they're like, laying it all out there. It was heartfelt.

Advertisement

"Man, that night when he won, it's the most...I truly feel it's the most heartfelt moment of any WrestleMania ever. Any WrestleMania of all time. That's where fans can really take it in and go 'This is special. This means something.' Wins and losses at WrestleMania can be cool and they can get a reaction. That meant something for the very first time I think. I don't know if it'll ever be topped, for such a heartfelt, wholesome moment. I don't know what else happened on that show."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription