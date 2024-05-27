WWE Star Ivar Provides Health Update On Viking Raiders Partner Erik

Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders have been through a lot together, from coming up in Ring of Honor as the team known as War Machine to signing with WWE. Just as things seemed to be looking up for the team, as well as Erik's wife, Valhalla, under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's regime, both team members were seriously injured. Before Ivar announced he suffered an injury that has his career in question, he sat down with Chris Van Vliet during WrestleMania 40 weekend and talked about Erik's recovery on the "Insight" podcast.

"It's neck surgery. It's a matter of time and everybody's neck heals differently," Ivar said. "It's a matter of him getting cleared. He's doing great. Physically great, it's just the doctors need to clear him and then he needs to get back to in-ring, so it'll take some more time."

Erik underwent neck fusion surgery in September 2023. He wrestled his last match alongside Ivar on "WWE Main Event." The pair were supposed to compete in a fatal four-way match to determine the new number one competitors for the then-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, but were pulled at the last moment. Ivar received a minor singles push as a result, but had recently been working on "WWE NXT" and is now out indefinitely. The legitimacy of his injury had been questioned, but he took to social media to clarify that he is indeed injured and it is "very serious." At the time, Ivar had not undergone surgery. As for the team's future, Ivar said back in April, it wasn't in question as long as they are together.

"I feel in my heart that we're a team," Ivar said. "We're in this together. We wouldn't be where we are today without each other and I feel just like the New Day, we're not going to split up for anything. Maybe each of us has our singles stuff on the side, but we're a team forever."

